PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said the incumbent provincial government is taking prior­ity measures to strengthen economy of the province for which progress is being made on the establishment of various in­dustrial zones.

The functionalisation of Industrial Zones will not only promote investment and trade activities but will also provide huge employment opportunities across the province.

The chief minister said that the es­tablishment and functionalisation of Rashakai Special Economic, Hattar Eco­nomic Zone, Mohmand Marble City, D I Khan Economic Zone, Buner Economic Zone and other similar projects would prove to be a milestone for the economic stability of the province. He further stat­ed the provincial government was pro­viding cheap electricity to its industries through wheeling model which will pro­mote industrialisation at large.

While presiding over a meeting at CM House Peshawar, Mahmood hoped the completion of D I Khan Expressway and CRBC lift canal project, which is now part of CPEC project, would start a new phase of development and prosperity in the southern districts. He maintained that number of positive reforms had been in­itiated for strengthening of institutions, adding that steps were being taken to exploit and utilise the mines and miner­al potential in the province which would play an important role in the provincial economy.

On the occasion, the chief minis­ter continued the PTI government was working to improve the life standard of common man. He stated that the peo­ple of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa selected the PTI for the second consecutive term in the province due to its performance and public friendly policies. “The economic development of the province is the pri­ority of provincial government for which a business friendly environment is being ensured to attract investors,” he added.

The chief minister claimed the provin­cial government had introduced tourism as an industry and for the first time, and was establishing a tourism authority to boost and develop the tourist spots. He said that promotion of tourism and oth­er industries will help in generating rev­enue which will help in economic stabil­ity of the province.

Meanwhile, consequent upon approval of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secre­tary, the District Anti-Narcotics Steering Committee (DANSC) has been constitut­ed with the following members in all dis­tricts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Deputy Commissioner chairman, dis­trict police officer, district education officer (male/female), district social welfare officer, journalist /media repre­sentative to be nominated by the district press club, 2x representatives, one from civil society, nominated by deputy com­missioner and the other from lawyer’s community by District Bar Council. Dis­trict public persecutor, principal of DHQ College as members and Excise and Tax­ation Officer as member-cum-secretary.

TOR’s of the committee are to review anti-narcotics measure taken by law en­forcement agencies concerned, To re­view steps undertaken for awareness, To review status/progress of narcotic cases in the Court, To monitor close liaison be­tween all stakeholders, especially law en­forcement agencies and highlight issues, if any with reference to Anti-Narcotic measures, To promote effective media engagement & campaign for awareness and to launch awareness campaign in ed­ucational institutions under the supervi­sion of DEO and Principal concerned.