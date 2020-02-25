PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said the incumbent provincial government is taking priority measures to strengthen economy of the province for which progress is being made on the establishment of various industrial zones.
The functionalisation of Industrial Zones will not only promote investment and trade activities but will also provide huge employment opportunities across the province.
The chief minister said that the establishment and functionalisation of Rashakai Special Economic, Hattar Economic Zone, Mohmand Marble City, D I Khan Economic Zone, Buner Economic Zone and other similar projects would prove to be a milestone for the economic stability of the province. He further stated the provincial government was providing cheap electricity to its industries through wheeling model which will promote industrialisation at large.
While presiding over a meeting at CM House Peshawar, Mahmood hoped the completion of D I Khan Expressway and CRBC lift canal project, which is now part of CPEC project, would start a new phase of development and prosperity in the southern districts. He maintained that number of positive reforms had been initiated for strengthening of institutions, adding that steps were being taken to exploit and utilise the mines and mineral potential in the province which would play an important role in the provincial economy.
On the occasion, the chief minister continued the PTI government was working to improve the life standard of common man. He stated that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa selected the PTI for the second consecutive term in the province due to its performance and public friendly policies. “The economic development of the province is the priority of provincial government for which a business friendly environment is being ensured to attract investors,” he added.
The chief minister claimed the provincial government had introduced tourism as an industry and for the first time, and was establishing a tourism authority to boost and develop the tourist spots. He said that promotion of tourism and other industries will help in generating revenue which will help in economic stability of the province.
Meanwhile, consequent upon approval of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary, the District Anti-Narcotics Steering Committee (DANSC) has been constituted with the following members in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Deputy Commissioner chairman, district police officer, district education officer (male/female), district social welfare officer, journalist /media representative to be nominated by the district press club, 2x representatives, one from civil society, nominated by deputy commissioner and the other from lawyer’s community by District Bar Council. District public persecutor, principal of DHQ College as members and Excise and Taxation Officer as member-cum-secretary.
TOR’s of the committee are to review anti-narcotics measure taken by law enforcement agencies concerned, To review steps undertaken for awareness, To review status/progress of narcotic cases in the Court, To monitor close liaison between all stakeholders, especially law enforcement agencies and highlight issues, if any with reference to Anti-Narcotic measures, To promote effective media engagement & campaign for awareness and to launch awareness campaign in educational institutions under the supervision of DEO and Principal concerned.