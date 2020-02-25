PESHAWAR                  -              Advisor to the Chief Minister on Energy and Power Himayatullah Khan has as­sured that the government will ensure provision of an additional 100mmcfd natural gas to industries in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa.

READ MORE: Indian Air Force plane brings back 112 from Wuhan

He also agreed with the proposal to devise a joint mechanism and modalities for effective use of surplus natural gas for industrialisation in the province. He made these remarks while addressing a meeting of t Sarhad Chamber of Com­merce and Industry here on Monday.

The advisor said that incumbent pro­vincial government was making all-out efforts to boost to industrialization and provision of facilities to investors. He added the investors were taking keen interest in making investment in Paki­stan, especially in various potentials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is result of the incumbent government’s good economic policies.

The SCCI president Engr Maqsood, vice president Jalil Jan, former presi­dent Faiz Muhammad, Engr Saad, pro­vincial secretary energy and power, Muhammad Zubair, Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa-OGCL Chief Executive Officer Usman Ghani, KPEZDMC CEO Adeel Salauddin, and officials of the departments con­cerned were present in the meeting.

Engr Maqsood demanded of the gov­ernment to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to industries and new gas con­nections to industries under the Arti­cle 158 of the Constitution. He also said that new gas connections on RNLG to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa industry were totally injustice with the surplus gas producing province.

READ MORE: Coronavirus penetrates Pakistan

The CM’s advisor admitted that due to location disadvantage, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is much behind in in­dustrial growth as compared to other provinces. However, he emphasised the government and private sector need to make joint efforts