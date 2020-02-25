Share:

PESHAWAR - Advisor to the Chief Minister on Energy and Power Himayatullah Khan has as­sured that the government will ensure provision of an additional 100mmcfd natural gas to industries in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa.

He also agreed with the proposal to devise a joint mechanism and modalities for effective use of surplus natural gas for industrialisation in the province. He made these remarks while addressing a meeting of t Sarhad Chamber of Com­merce and Industry here on Monday.

The advisor said that incumbent pro­vincial government was making all-out efforts to boost to industrialization and provision of facilities to investors. He added the investors were taking keen interest in making investment in Paki­stan, especially in various potentials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is result of the incumbent government’s good economic policies.

The SCCI president Engr Maqsood, vice president Jalil Jan, former presi­dent Faiz Muhammad, Engr Saad, pro­vincial secretary energy and power, Muhammad Zubair, Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa-OGCL Chief Executive Officer Usman Ghani, KPEZDMC CEO Adeel Salauddin, and officials of the departments con­cerned were present in the meeting.

Engr Maqsood demanded of the gov­ernment to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to industries and new gas con­nections to industries under the Arti­cle 158 of the Constitution. He also said that new gas connections on RNLG to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa industry were totally injustice with the surplus gas producing province.

The CM’s advisor admitted that due to location disadvantage, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is much behind in in­dustrial growth as compared to other provinces. However, he emphasised the government and private sector need to make joint efforts