Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Affairs Iftikhar Durrani has stepped down from his post on Tuesday.

Durrani had played a key role in representation of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during the infamous Panama case, and FATA elections.

During the July 2018 general elections, he had actively participated in the campaign for gathering support of the public for the party.

In November last year, Yousuf Baig Mirza had tendered his resignation for the same post.