Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed the Interior Ministry to submit its report before the next hearing of the case related to Tezgam Express fire incident.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of a petition filed by Riaz Hanif Rahi Advocate the President of Jurist Foundation seeking an independent inquiry into Tezgam train fire incident.

In this tragic incident, at least 74 people were killed and dozens were injured on October 31, 2019, after a gas cylinder exploded in the train near Rahim Yar Khan’s Liaqatpur area.

The Tezgam train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the gas cylinder carried by a passenger exploded, killing and injuring the passengers.

During the hearing, Secretary Interior and Secretary Railways appeared before the court and a sealed report of the train incident was presented before the IHC bench.

Later, the bench directed to submit its report before the next hearing and adjourned proceedings of the case till March 14.

The petitioner filed the petition seeking removal of Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and an independent inquiry under the Pakistan Commissioner Inquiry Act 2017 for the October 31 tragedy. The petitioner adopted in the petition that the Federal Minister has claimed that the fire was a result of passengers attempting to cook food using a cylinder in the moving train.

He said that both the parties should be heard under Section 24-A of the General Clauses Act 1897.

“Moreover a man who believes unilateral view is not righteous within the definition of Article 62(I) (1) of the 1973 Constitution,” stated the petition, adding, that the Railways Minister had lost “legal, religious, ethical and Constitutional” justification to remain in office after believing in one side view – that of the train officials – and officiating a response without the completion of the inquiry.