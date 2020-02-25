Share:

LAHORE - Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment at Workplace Kashmala Tariq has stressed upon the need of making collective efforts for protecting rights of working women. While speaking as chief guest during the prize distribution ceremony at Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) on Monday, she said that working women are assets and they should be given due care and attention. PGMI Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar, Prof Mohammad Nazir, Prof Muneezah Saeed, Dr Ali Razzaq, Dr Bushra Suhail, doctors and number of students were present at the ceremony. “Islam provides equal rights for men and women. It is our responsibility to safeguard the rights of our working women. Harassment at workplaces is a big issue. Not only women, but men are also registering complaints about harassment at workplaces,” Kashmala said. Prof Al-Fareed Zafar appreciated the institute’s debating society for holding events regularly to discover hidden talent. He said that women empowerment is a key for the progress and prosperity of the country. He stressed upon the need of giving due rights and protection to the working women.