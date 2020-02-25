PESHAWAR - Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar has announced new schedule for placement interviews against admissions in the private sector medical and dental colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
This schedule has been issued in light of the recent decisions taken by the Islamabad High Court and Peshawar High Court in two different cases of same nature.
According to details issued by the KMU Directorate of Admission, the placement interviews of all the relevant candidates with serial numbers 422 to 1200 of the combined merit list should attend the placement interviews on Friday, serial numbers 1201 to 1820 on Saturday, while candidates having serial numbers 1821 to 2621 have been asked to appear before the placement committee on Sunday next at 9am here at KMU.
Instructions issued by the directorate of admissions further stated that candidates who are unable to appear in the placement interview on the respective due date would not be considered eligible for admission.
All the interested candidates are directed to visit the official admission website of KMU i.e www.kmuadmissions.pk for further guidance.