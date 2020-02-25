Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Medical Uni­versity (KMU), Pesha­war has announced new schedule for placement interviews against ad­missions in the private sector medical and den­tal colleges of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa.

This schedule has been issued in light of the re­cent decisions taken by the Islamabad High Court and Peshawar High Court in two differ­ent cases of same nature.

According to details is­sued by the KMU Direc­torate of Admission, the placement interviews of all the relevant candi­dates with serial numbers 422 to 1200 of the com­bined merit list should attend the placement in­terviews on Friday, seri­al numbers 1201 to 1820 on Saturday, while candi­dates having serial num­bers 1821 to 2621 have been asked to appear be­fore the placement com­mittee on Sunday next at 9am here at KMU.

Instructions issued by the directorate of ad­missions further stated that candidates who are unable to appear in the placement interview on the respective due date would not be considered eligible for admission.

All the interested can­didates are directed to visit the official admis­sion website of KMU i.e www.kmuadmissions.pk for further guidance.