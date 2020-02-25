Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Qalandars have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their one-wicket loss against Islamabad United in the PSL 2020 match at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday. As this was their first offence, all 11 playing members have been fined 10 percent each of their match fees as per Article 2.22 of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate offences. In the stipulated time, Qalandars were two overs short of their target after taking into account time allowances. If Qalandars are found guilty of another slow over-rate during the tournament, then it will be deemed as their second offence and each member of their playing squad will be fined 20 percent each of their match fees. The charges were levelled by match officials Ranmore Martinesz and Rashid Riaz, Shozab Raza, Nasir Hussain, while match referee M Anees imposed the fines, based on the applicable sanctions for Minimum Over Rate offences.