LOS ANGELES - Lauren Conrad won’t go back to reality TV because her family is her top priority.

The former ‘Hills’ star insists she won’t be heading back on the show any time soon - or anything similar - as her focus now is raising her two-year-old son Liam and five-month-old son Charlie with her husband William Tell.

She said: ‘’I’m not gonna do it, but I appreciate that fans want it. To be honest, my priorities have changed. My family’s number one and it takes a lot to be on reality television. It takes a lot emotionally.

‘’It’s a lot of time commitment and I did it for a really long time and I’m so grateful for my time on television, but I’m at a place now where between my family and my career, I’ve got a pretty full plate so I’m not looking to add anything.’’

Lauren really values her privacy as she ‘’gave a lot of her life’’ for a number of years.

She added to Entertainment Tonight: ‘’I gave a lot of my life for many years, so I really value my privacy. I like having a moment and knowing that I’m just sharing it with my family and not broadcasting it. So, it’s just really valuable to me.’’

Meanwhile, Lauren previously revealed keeping things ‘’separate’’ is the key to juggling motherhood with a hectic career.

She shared: ‘’It is important to separate things so that you can really focus. You don’t want to be spending time with your kids while having one eye on your phone. You want to be able to have undivided attention with them. It’s all about prioritising what’s important to you and what you really need to be there for.

Jameela Jamil slams online trolls

LOS ANGELES (cm): Jameela Jamil was at ‘’a point of near death’’ because of trolling.

The ‘Good Place’ star suffers a number of chronic health conditions but has regularly been accused of lying about them - with some saying she has Munchausen’s syndrome, which is a psychological disorder where a person pretends to be ill - and she admits all the negative comments and jibes have affected her mental health.

In a lengthy post, she wrote: ‘’Last week triggered me to a point of near death.

I have a fragile past with suicide. If you live in pain and have to survive a lot, just to still be here, it’s agonising to have people tell you that you made it up. I would have preferred a happier, pain free life with more fun and experiences rather than just struggling through month to month. What happened to me was incredibly cruel and scary and it triggered a lot of people who live in the same situation as me. Our lives are hard enough without gaslighting and abuse and I’m glad at lease we know we have each other because all this s**t is out in the open.’’