LOS ANGELES-Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X are set to play a bushfire relief show in Australia next month.

The ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer and ‘Old Town Road’ hitmaker have both been confirmed for the blockbuster gig on March 13 at the Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne, with The Veronicas and Seb Fontaine completing the bill.

Taking to social media, Miley tweeted: ‘’AUSTRALIA! I’m so excited to announce I’m headlining the World Tour Bushfire Releif charity concert on Friday March 13th in Melbourne !! Bringing out @LilNasX + more. ‘’ The gig - which marks her first time performing in Australia since the ‘Bangerz’ tour back in 2013 - will also be Lil Nas X’s first gig in the country. Meanwhile, Miley recently promised her fans that new music is on the way in 2020.

Back in October, following her split from Liam Hemsworth, the AGE-year-old star revealed she has returned to the studio to record more music. She took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of herself back in what appeared to be a recording studio and wrote: Thank YOU. NEW MOON’’ In May last year, Miley released EP ‘She Is Coming’, which was due to be the first of three six-song EPs which would make up her seventh studio album ‘She is Miley Cyrus’. A source previously said: ‘’Miley has been back in the studio recording new music because the other songs she had made are so far removed from who she is right now. A lot has changed in the past few months and it would be strange for her to release the EPs as they were.’’