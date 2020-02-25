Share:

KARACHI - The construction of Tennis and Squash courts in the parking area of Niaz Stadium had to be stopped on the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah since the Sindh Sports Board had started work on the project without seeking permission from the concerned authority.

This has been revealed in the initial inquiry report, Commissioner Hyderabad Abbas Baloch submitted to the chief minister here on Monday.

In compliance with the directives of the chief minister, the commissioner visited the Niaz Stadium where construction of the two courts was in progress.

The Tennis court was to be completed at the cost of Rs20 million while the construction of the Squash Court was to cost Rs65 million. The present condition of Stadium needs urgent rehabilitation. The commissioner Hyderabad has proposed that the funds, earmarked for these ongoing schemes, may be diverted for the rehabilitation of Niaz Stadium in order to make this ground fit for holding international matches.

The chief minister has now directed the Sindh Sports Board to submit a detailed report to him so that it could be found out as to how construction of two courts was started without permission.