DADU - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders for what he said taking U-turns frequently.

Talking to journalists at Sehwan on Monday, the CM said that Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed was due to meet him to discuss matters related to Sehwan-Jamshoro road when he had visited Karachi, but he did not meet him.

He said that PTI leaders had announced that they would prefer committing suicide rather than borrowing loan from IMF.

He reminded Prime Minister Imran Khan his statement, in which he had said that high inflation showed the country’s rulers were thieves.

He regretted that PTI leaders and some of their allies in the federal cabinet had time and again talked about dissolving his government in Sindh.

Murad further said that PTI leaders maligned him through their statements, giving an impression as if he was a criminal. “The situation has come to such a pass that we do not give any importance to the statements made by PTI leaders ,” Sindh CM added.

He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto had always raised his voice about problems of people.

Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah told reporters that he had discussed with the chief election commissioner (CEC) contents of the letter the IGP wrote to him. Reiterating that Sindh IGP Syed Kalim Imam had become controversial, Murad said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to him to transfer the IGP, but he did not keep his promise. He accused the federal government of victimizing the people of Sindh and of other provinces. “In all other provinces, the government officials are transferred within 24 hours, but not in Sindh,” the CM regretted.

He said it was unfortunate that a journalist and MPA were murdered in Sindh recently, but police were not playing their due role in both these cases. He said that it was our demand that police should arrest the culprits. “But Sindh police is not capable enough to arrest any culprit,” he lamented. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the federal government was not interested in the completion of Sehwan-Jamshoro section of the Indus Highway due to which several lives had already been lost.

He said that of total Rs14 billion, the Sindh government had paid Rs7 billion for the construction of Sehwan-Jamshoro road. The CM was of the view that Murad Saeed had been made the federal minister because of excessive talk.