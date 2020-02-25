Share:

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were commemorated on Monday in a heartfelt memorial at Staples Center, home of the LA Lakers and the center of Kobe’s NBA career.

Many public figures, including NBA stars, retired players, and celebrities, attended the memorial to paid tribute to Kobe and his family.

On Jan. 26 the world was shocked by the news that Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, along with seven other people on board, amid bad weather.

Kobe is survived by his wife Vanessa and three other daughters.

Kobe's former teammates, family, and friends gathered together to honor his legacy on Feb. 24, or 2-24 in the U.S. dating system, referring to the numbers on Kobe and Gianna's jerseys.

The ceremony began with a performance by singer Beyonce before Vanessa Bryant gave an emotional speech in tribute to her husband and late daughter.

"I couldn't see him as a celebrity, nor just an incredible basketball player. He was my sweet husband and the beautiful father of our children," she said.

Before her untimely passing, Gianna had the potential to be a great basketball player like her father Kobe, said Vanessa.

"Gigi would have easily become the best player in the WNBA. She was an incredible athlete. She was great at gymnastics, soccer, softball, dance and basketball," Vanessa said.

"Gigi was confident but not in an arrogant way. She loved helping and teaching other people things," she added.