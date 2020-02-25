Share:

DUBAI (GN): Oman’s Health Ministry on Monday reported the first two cases of coronavirus infections in the Gulf Arab state, Oman TV said. The two Omani women diagnosed with the disease had visited Iran, it said. They are in stable condition, it added. Oman’s civil aviation authority halted all flights between the sultanate and Iran, it said. The General Authority of Oman’s Civil Aviation announced the suspension of all flights between the Sultanate and the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice, state TV reported.