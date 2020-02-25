Share:

LAHORE - President Arif Alvi on Monday said that Pakistan was optimistic about UN’s role to settle the Kashmir dispute by upholding the principles of justice.

“We have been facing Kashmir issue since inception of Pakistan. It was Indian Prime Minister Pundit Jawaharlal Nehru who had approached the UN Security Council for a ceasefire appeal”, he said while addressing the 12th Nazria-e-Pakistan Conference organised by Nazria-e-Pakistan Trust (NPT) here at Aiwan-e-Karkunan Tehreek-e-Pakistan.

Expressing his optimism about the resolution of Kashmir conflict with UN playing its due role, President Alvi said that Pakistan had taken the right steps [for resolution of Kashmir issue] leaving no logical option in this regard.

“Despite India’s war hysteria, Pakistani nation, its leadership, media and all segments of society have always advocated peaceful resolution of all conflicts with India”, he said, adding, that it was also evident from the fact the Pakistan had set a good example by returning the Indian pilot last year.

Dr. Arif Alvi said that Pakistan had world’s best Army which brought back peace in the country by fighting out terrorism in a very short span of time.

“While passing through thick and thin, Pakistani nation managed to control “fissiparous and centrifugal tendencies” in the country and achieved a niche in the comity of the nations”, he added.

He said that Pakistanis had become a unique nation in the world by proving their worth in every field. “Pakistanis through their continuous efforts have not only strengthened and stabilised Pakistan on various fronts but were also advancing in this direction”, he said.

Talking about Pakistan’s role as a responsible State in the comity of nations, Alvi said that Pakistan had welcomed and hosted 5.1 million refugees from Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds for decades, a gesture unprecedented in the world.

He further stated: “I told the UN Secretary General during his recent visit to Pakistan that I am proud of my nation that there had been no political or general resistance for Afghan refugees influx to Pakistan. Even today 2.7 million Afghans refugees are living here”.

He said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal brought about awakening in the Muslims of sub-continent through his inspiring poetry and thought-provoking philosophy, which led them to strive for an independent homeland by enthusiastically launching Pakistan Movement.

“Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah through his political sagacity succeeded to carve out a separate homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent”.

Dr. Arif Alvi appreciated that Nazria-e-Pakistan Trust had been playing a greater role in promotion of vision and mission of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s philosophy and message to general public, especially the young generation.

He said that present government was also making all possible endeavours for transforming Pakistan in line with the vision of Father of the Nation and Poet of the East.

Also, President Dr Arif Alvi and his wife Samina Alvi on Monday visited the National History Museum at Greater Iqbal Park here.

Museum Director Hiba Ali,Manager Awais Malik, and Citizens Archive of Pakistan (CAP) Board Member Ahsan Najmi gave detailed briefing about various sections of the Museum. Provincial Tourism Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti was also present on the occasion. Dr Arif Alvi and his wife Samina Alvi visited different sections of the Museum such as Citizens Archive of Pakistan (Preserving history), Pakistan timeline from 1940 to 1960, 1947 ‘Fasadaat’, virtual reality track, heroes gallery, Gandhi- Jinnah Talks/Letters, Lahore Resolution, popular film producers, Quaid’s Hologram, where a short speech of Qauid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was being played, sports, presidential awards and Armed forces section etc.