NOWSHERA - Defense Minister Pervez Khattak on Monday said that Pakistan would be out of the Financial Action Task Force's gray list very soon due to better foreign and internal policies of the government.

Speaking during inauguration of development schemes in Nowshera, he said the present government is endeavouring to get the country out of huge financial debts. Pervez Khattak said the government is particularly focusing on inflation, unemployment and poverty alleviation. He said provision of health, education and other basic facilities to the poor people would be ensured in the coming fiscal year.