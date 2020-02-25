Share:

Palestinian groups and Israel reached a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip late Monday following two days of tensions.

The ceasefire entered into force at 23.30 p.m. local time (2030GMT), according to information obtained by an official from Palestinian groups.

The source did not provide further details.

Meanwhile, at least eight Palestinians were injured in recent Israeli attacks in Gaza, Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Kudra said in a statement.

Tensions have steadily mounted in recent days between Israel and Gaza-based resistance groups.

They heightened between Israel and Gaza the day before, when one Palestinian was killed and three others were injured by Israeli gunfire near Gaza's security fence.

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on positions of Palestinian group Islamic Jihad in Syria and the Gaza Strip, killing two resistance activists.

Fifty rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel, with all but 90% of them destroyed by Israeli air defense systems, the Israeli army said earlier.