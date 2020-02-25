Share:

Rahim yar khan -Relatives of a man who expired in district jail, protested against station house officer (SHO) Rukanpur on national highway at Sardargarh on Monday and blocked the road.

Reports said that prisoner Wazir Ahmed was arrested in case of having 1.5 kg of marijuana prepared from cannabis sativa few days back and an FIR No.79/20 was registered at Checkpost Sardargarh Police Station Rukanpur under Section 9C on February 19. Later Wazir was sent to district jail on judicial remand and on Saturday when his condition was not good, he was shifted to Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH).

On Monday evening Wazir expired at SZMCH. The heirs of Wazir alleged during protest that SHO Rukanpur Javed Khan Gopang tortured Wazir badly due to which he could not survive and died. When contacted Jail Superintendent Syed Babar Ali Shah said that Wazir was a drug addict according to test reports.

He said Wazir was 60 years old and jail authorities could not receive any person in critical condition. In initial postmortem report, no sign of any torture was found, Shah said.