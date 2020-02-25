Share:

The federal cabinet will meet today (Tuesday) at the Prime Minister’s office in Islamabad to discuss the country’s economic and political situation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the federal cabinet meeting which is scheduled to discuss an 11-point agenda.

According to the agenda of the Federal Cabinet meeting, the Cabinet will be briefed on the procedures of the electricity bill and inclusion of cabinet members in the Ehsaas Programme.

The meeting will approve issuance of 433 banned bore licenses for Wapda security force at Diamer Bhasha Dam.

The cabinet will also approve the resignations and new appointments of audit and site board members.

The cabinet will approve amendment in Roll of Business of the National Security Division, while the approval of deputation on the vacant post of Indus Water Commissioner is on the agenda.