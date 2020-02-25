Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb has on Tuesday said Imran mafia cannot hide its wrongdoings by posting tweets and staging dramas.

Reacting to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement, Marriyum Aurangzeb said it does not matter whether you tweet in morning, at afternoon or night, a lie remains a lie.

“Prices of edible items, especially vegetables, have significantly increased as a result of Imran mafia’s focus on inflation. The prices have been hiked deliberately and are not artificial to run [Imran Khan’s] Bani Gala house and to construct [his] Zaman Park residence,” she remarked.

PM Imran Khan had on Monday tweeted, “As a result of Govt focus on price control, substantial decrease in prices, especially in vegetable prices, can now be seen. I assure our people that I will not relent until all involved in artificially-created price hikes are identified & punished.”