Rawalpindi-The city police chief on Monday directed sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Saddar Circle to hold inquiry into allegations levelled by a local landlord accusing nephews of provincial law minister of bulldozing his mansion in order to grab the land in Dhoke Abdullah, informed sources.

Following the orders of SDPO Saddar Circle Muhammad Ilyas Adil summoned the bother parties for inquiry today (Tuesday), they said.

According to sources, a local landlord Chaudhry Iftikhar, resident of Dhamial, lodged a complaint with City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas stating that he was present in Lahore on February 18 to appear before a court.

He told he was ranged up by Muhammad Aftab and Ishrat Mehmood telling that Sajid Mehdi Raja alias Toni, Adnan Mehdi Raja along with Ashfaq Shah, Rashid, Raffique, Nusrat and five other unknown men having arms into hands stormed into their mansion located at Dhoke Abdullah and demolished all the structure with a crane to grab the land.

The applicant added the armed men also stole the rubble of mansion and tree on trolleys and fled from the scene. He told the police chief the litigation about ownership of the said land has been pending in the courts of Abdul Sattar Kallu and Faizan Rasool who had also issued stay orders in favour of him. Chaudhry Iftikhar mentioned earlier that police booked the said accused on 20/5/2018 for occupying his mansion forcefully and arrested Ghulam Taseer and Javed Mukhtar besides seizing weapons from them. Though police handed him over the possession of his mansion, yet no action was taken against the accused so far who again stormed into his mansion and demolished it with crane. The applicant alleged that police are reluctant to initiate legal action against the accused as two of them (Sajid Mehdi Raja and Adnan Mehdi Raja) are nephews of Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja. He appealed to the CPO to hold inquiry into matter and to provide him with justice, the source said.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas accepted the application and marked it to SDPO Saddar Circle for further action, they said.

SDPO Saddar Circle Muhammad Ilyas Adil, however, when contacted, confirmed that he is holding inquiry into matter after receiving directions from CPO. He said he summoned both parties by today (Tuesday) for recording their statements. “Having relation with Punjab Law Minister by the accused would not affect the process of inquiry and I would solve the case on merit,” asserted the SDPO.