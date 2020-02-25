Share:

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Tuesday said prompt action on social media regulation is necessary in the country.

Taking to media persons he directing his attention towards social media said that its regulation and accountability had become a necessity.

The minister added that most youngsters would agree with his point of view that social media has no mechanism for checks and balances.

Quoting the example of the United Kingdom, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that one can’t download a picture from their social media platforms whereas privacy was non-existent in Pakistan.

Lamenting his own government, Chohan said that the federal government was not taking the matter seriously although it should be dealt with severity.