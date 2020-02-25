Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that provision of electricity to the domestic and industrial consumers at reasonable rate, energy reforms and checking of losses are the foremost priorities of his government.

The PM while chairing a meeting in Islamabad he pointed out that the energy sector faces multiple challenges today owing to the power agreements signed by previous governments which also neglected the timely administrative reforms and losses in the transmission and distribution system. He said the people are resultantly bearing the whole burden today. Imran Khan said that the government is providing relief to every possible level to the weaker segments of the society and consumers using up to three hundred units. Imran Khan said the government is cognizant of the problems faced by the masses and it is our utmost effort to stabilize the power prices and provide every possible relief to the people. The meeting was also attended by Minister for Planning Asad Umer, Minister for Power Omar Ayub, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Adviser on Finance Hafeez Sheikh and Special Assistant Nadeem Babar besides others.

Meanwhile, Omar Ayub said on Monday that the government has been targeting to provide sustainable, affordable and reliable power to the consumers by producing 75 to 80 percent power from indigenous resources.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday approved a plan to develop a commercial city named ‘New Blue Area’ within the limits of federal capital Islamabad. The government has allocated a 170-canal land in front of F-9 Park in the capital city for the project. The commercial city project will be developed on international standards and the government would be able to generate initial revenue of up to Rs 30 billion from it.

Some of the revenue generated from the project would be utilized for the Naya Pakistan Housing project aimed at building low cost housing units for poor and low income groups. The commercial city project would not only expedite economic activities in the federal capital but would also help generate employment and promote construction sector.

Basic facilities provided to the residents of Islamabad would also witness an improvement under the project. The project would also saw doubling of the commercial space within the city.

Meanwhile, Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday apprised Prime Minister Imran Khan over various proposals and steps to increase production of technological items and their export. Giving the briefing, the minister apprised the prime minister that they had identified 252 products in chemicals, bio-technology, machinery, textile, base metals, plastic and others in which foreign reserves could be earned at the international level through enhanced production and by decreasing their import.

In this regard, he said, the ministry had been formulating three, seven and ten year programmes.

Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Minister for Narcotics Control Sheheryar Afridi Chairman Board of Investment Syed Zubair Gilani and other Secretaries concerned and senior officials attended the meeting, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

KP CM meets PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

The overall situation in the province and the development matters were discussed during the meeting.