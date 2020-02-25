Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani Monday welcomed the remarks of US President Donald Trump about Pakistan and called his statement a “response to the Indian propaganda”. He, in a statement, said that the US President has lauded Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism and acknowledged that Pakistan has made huge sacrifices in the war against terror. President’s remarks are a response to India that itself is involved in state sponsored terrorism, he said. The chairman Senate said that Pakistani people and government called for a role of international community including the US President to stop the human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He remarked that US President must be well aware of the new wave of human rights violations and Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir while Indian state has committed serious crimes against humanity there. Sanjrani said that US President has given this statement at a critical juncture of the region’s history. He said that India wanted to control the region but the world was now well aware of its “cheap and aggressive designs.” Separately, Sanjrani along with a group of senators visited Chinese Embassy in Islamabad to express solidarity on the situation arising due to outbreak of deadly coronavirus in China.