Share:

Toba Tek Singh-Pirmahal police arrested on Monday two alleged fake scorpion sellers who earned millions of rupees from scorpion exporters by selling fake scorpions.

DPO’s PRO Attaullah said Monday that accused Arif Khan and Maqbool Waryam were posing themselves as hunters of black scorpions which were exported to foreign countries where they are used in anti-cancer medicines but accused persons used to prepare fake black scorpion by colouring the crabs with black paint and also created fake tails by pasting with glue tape and chopping away some of sea-crab’s body parts.

Spokesperson claimed that a number of fake scorpions had been recovered from the custody of accused and during initial investigation they confessed that they earned millions of rupees from the black scorpion traders by selling fake species to them