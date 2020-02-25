Share:

KARACHI - In the wake of Sindh police chief Kaleem Imam’s request for the removal of the Umerkot SP and deputy commissioner (DC) from their posts to ensure transparency in an upcoming by-election on a provincial assembly seat in the district, the Sindh government on Monday approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to remove him from the post.

Murtaza Wahab, adviser to the Sindh chief minister as well as the provincial government’s spokesperson, said it seemed the IGP had a grudge against Umerkot SP Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh. He said the provincial government had already asked the federal government for the removal of IGP Imam.

“The PPP’s rivals want to use the Sindh top cop to influence the by-election,” he claimed, adding free and fair by-election can’t be held in the presence of the incumbent IGP.

It is noteworthy that the police chief had, on Feb 20, written a letter to the provincial election commissioner Sindh to transfer SP Shaikh to ensure transparency in the by-election in PS-52 Umerkot district.

The by-election in the constituency will be held on March 17, according to the ECP schedule. The seat in question fell vacant after the death of former PPP MPA Syed Ali Mardan Shah on January 19.