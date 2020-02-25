Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speakers have underlined the need to initiate a national di­alogue on peace building and national cohesion in order to promote inclusiveness and har­mony and defeat extremism and terrorism in the country.

The Saiban-e-Pakistan in­ternational conference on ‘In­terfaith Dialogue and Nation­al Cohesion’ was organised by Paigham-e-Pakistan Centre for Peace, Reconciliation and Re­construction Studies, Islamic Research Institute, IIUI, in col­laboration with Nazarbayev Centre for Development of In­terfaith and Inter-Civilisation Dialogue, Kazakhstan, here on Monday.

Senate Chairman Sadiq San­jrani and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser were the chief guests at the two sessions of the seminar.

IRI Director General Dr Ziaul Haq gave his introductory re­marks while IIUI President Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Drai­weesh delivered his welcome address.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, Board of Nazarbayev Centre for Development of Interfaith and Inter-Civilisational Dialogue, Nur Sultan City, Kazakhstan, Chairman Altay Abibullayev, MNA Romina Khurshid Alam and MPA Ramesh Singh Arora were prominent among others who spoke on the occasion.

The NA speaker, on the occa­sion, said that Pakistan could be strong and prosperous only through unity and brotherhood. He stressed upon everyone ir­respective of religions and sects to stand together to foil the ne­farious designs of the enemies. The Speaker said this in his ad­dress to the seminar on Inter­faith Harmony and National Co­hesion, held in Islamabad. The Seminar was organized by Is­lamic Research Institute of the International Islamic Universi­ty, Islamabad.

He said that interfaith harmo­ny and cohesion was the way forward for peace and prosper­ity of the country in line with the spirit of Paghaim-e-Paki­stan and Sayaban-e-Pakistan initiatives of the Government of Pakistan. He said that Pa­ghaim-e-Pakistan provides a weapon to defend the country from all forums of extremism, hatred and violence against fel­low countrymen. He extended his all-out support to the Pa­ghaim-e-Pakistan initiative.

Senate Chairman Sadiq San­jrani delivered the keynote ad­dress, wherein he said the Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative is a key to countering extrem­ism and a way forward for the country to march on the path of peace and prosperity. He said Saiban-e-Pakistan is the best tool to deal with growing ex­tremism and intolerance in the society.

Meanwhile, another seminar titled ‘Role of Civil Society, Ule­ma and Media in Peace Building and Perception Management’ was organised by Balochistan Rural Support Programme in collaboration with Islamic Re­search Institute, in Quetta yes­terday.

The event brought together members of media, Ulema and civil society to initiate a national dialogue on peace building un­der the ambit of Paigham-e-Pa­kistan.