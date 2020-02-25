ISLAMABAD - Speakers have underlined the need to initiate a national dialogue on peace building and national cohesion in order to promote inclusiveness and harmony and defeat extremism and terrorism in the country.
The Saiban-e-Pakistan international conference on ‘Interfaith Dialogue and National Cohesion’ was organised by Paigham-e-Pakistan Centre for Peace, Reconciliation and Reconstruction Studies, Islamic Research Institute, IIUI, in collaboration with Nazarbayev Centre for Development of Interfaith and Inter-Civilisation Dialogue, Kazakhstan, here on Monday.
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser were the chief guests at the two sessions of the seminar.
IRI Director General Dr Ziaul Haq gave his introductory remarks while IIUI President Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh delivered his welcome address.
NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, Board of Nazarbayev Centre for Development of Interfaith and Inter-Civilisational Dialogue, Nur Sultan City, Kazakhstan, Chairman Altay Abibullayev, MNA Romina Khurshid Alam and MPA Ramesh Singh Arora were prominent among others who spoke on the occasion.
The NA speaker, on the occasion, said that Pakistan could be strong and prosperous only through unity and brotherhood. He stressed upon everyone irrespective of religions and sects to stand together to foil the nefarious designs of the enemies. The Speaker said this in his address to the seminar on Interfaith Harmony and National Cohesion, held in Islamabad. The Seminar was organized by Islamic Research Institute of the International Islamic University, Islamabad.
He said that interfaith harmony and cohesion was the way forward for peace and prosperity of the country in line with the spirit of Paghaim-e-Pakistan and Sayaban-e-Pakistan initiatives of the Government of Pakistan. He said that Paghaim-e-Pakistan provides a weapon to defend the country from all forums of extremism, hatred and violence against fellow countrymen. He extended his all-out support to the Paghaim-e-Pakistan initiative.
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani delivered the keynote address, wherein he said the Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative is a key to countering extremism and a way forward for the country to march on the path of peace and prosperity. He said Saiban-e-Pakistan is the best tool to deal with growing extremism and intolerance in the society.
Meanwhile, another seminar titled ‘Role of Civil Society, Ulema and Media in Peace Building and Perception Management’ was organised by Balochistan Rural Support Programme in collaboration with Islamic Research Institute, in Quetta yesterday.
The event brought together members of media, Ulema and civil society to initiate a national dialogue on peace building under the ambit of Paigham-e-Pakistan.