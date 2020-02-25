Share:

The United States’ (US) President Donald Trump visit to India yesterday suggests a uniform pattern of the US foreign policy in Asia. In the Arab lands, the illegitimate state of Israel exists under the US patronage. In South Asia, India receives the affection of the leading champion of human rights. Why is it the case that both the states that happen to be the most ruthless violators of human rights get so much American interest and attention? The answer is obvious: securing the US interests in these two regions.

Donald Trump did not let any moment go to appease and encourage the Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi to ghettoise the Muslims in India further. “The United States and India are firmly united in our iron-clad resolve to defend our citizens from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism,” were the words of Mr Trumpat ‘Namaste Trump’ event.

His addresses were nothing but pompous and empty rhetoric that “US and India have natural and enduring friendship.” Unfortunately, the US Presidents did not consider the ongoing protests in India against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the blackout of Kashmir valley. The greed for profits and aim to secure narrow national interests forced Donald Trump to shy away from rebuking the Indian government for its fascist policies against Muslims and other minorities.

Furthermore, the absence of Kashmir in his addresses makes it clear that he’s not serious in solving the dispute between India and Pakistan. He completely ignored the words of the United Nations’ (UN) secretary-general Antonio Guterres who deemed necessary to act according to the Security Council’s 1948 resolutions for solving Kashmir dispute. But for a businessman like Trump, profits trump peace or human rights. Dealing with the countries from a crooked lens of national interests will make the US equally responsible for all the wrongs happening in the world today.