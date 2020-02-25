ISLAMABAD - Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed has said that Pakistan’s long standing position that the United States should talk to the Taliban has now been finally vindicated with the upcoming peace deal and Pakistan has now more ‘strategic space’ to pursue its core foreign policy interests.
He made these remarks during the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman meeting held here on Monday at the Parliament House which was briefed by prominent foreign policy expert, Professor Vali Nasr from the United States on “Pakistan-US relations, President’s Trump visit to India and US views about China, Iran and Afghanistan.”
Senator Sayed said that with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi forced to look inwards because of his follies in Kashmir and India, Trump was dependent on Pakistan for the Afghan peace process which he sees pivotal to his election victory in 2020 and the situation in the Gulf between Iran and its neighbours “give Pakistan a geo-political breather to protect, promote, pursue its foreign policy interests in the region, especially CPEC, Kashmir issue, relations with Iran and Afghanistan.
Professor Vali Nasr, on the occasion, said that Pakistan is much closer to Washington on Afghan issue than New Delhi and peace in Afghanistan “opens the door for Pakistan for a new relationship with the US beyond security ties.”
He also mentioned another plus for Pakistan that the image of the country is becoming different and urged Pakistani policy makers to have close coordination with Iran on Afghanistan as no political solution is possible without Iran. Prof. Vali Nasr also said that there were eight Indian centres at think tanks in Washington DC while there is none from Pakistan.
Comments of Professor Vali Nasr sparked an animated discussion in the committee. Senator Sherry Rehman urged the need for a sustained and substantive economic engagement with the United States beyond just the security dimension because she feared that the “moment” for Pakistan being a facilitator on Afghanistan might soon be forgotten.
Senator Sirajul Haq raised the issue of the ecology and environment of Afghanistan and Pakistan being damaged by decades of conflict with the result that this can also affect future generations like it happened in the case of Vietnam and Cambodia and he urged that Pakistan seek reparations from the US for the damage caused by the American wars in the region.