India and the U.S. have inked three memoranda of understanding (MOU), including one in the energy sector, according to a joint press interaction Tuesday on the last leg of President Donald Trump's much-hyped maiden visit to India.

Flanked by Trump, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said they had held a fruitful discussion on every important aspect of their partnership, including defense, security, energy, trade and people-to-people ties.

He added: “The strengthening in defense ties between India and the U.S. is an important aspect of our partnership."

India and the U.S. have decided to take ties to a comprehensive global partnership level, said Modi.

Trump said India and the U.S. have agreed on a $3-billion deal on MH-60 Romeo Seahawk and AH-64E Apache navy helicopters.

Praising bilateral relations, Trump said: “The relations between the two countries have never been as good as they are now. The countries have made wonderful deal."

The American president said they had discussed 5G technology and its place in the future.

Prior to the press meet, the two leaders held extensive talks at Hyderabad House, a colonial era building in New Delhi used by the government to host foreign dignitaries.

At the end of their speeches, Trump and Modi did not take any questions. Trump will hold a solo news conference this evening.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump and first lady Melania Trump paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, the nation’s founding father, at his memorial at Rajghat in Delhi.

The visiting leader was also accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the president house.