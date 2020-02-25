Share:

Pakistan's foreign minister on Tuesday welcomed U.S. president's statement on Washington's "very good relations" with Islamabad.

In a statement, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the importance of Donald Trump's declaration, which he made during a massive public rally at a cricket stadium in Indian state of Gujarat, the home state of Indian premier Narendra Modi, "could not be ignored".

Trump along with wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner is in India on a 36-hour-long maiden visit.

After addressing the crowd in Ahmedabad and watching the sun set at Taj Mahal, a Mughal era mausoleum in Agra, the U.S. president signed a $3 billion defense equipment deal with India. The two leaders also addressed a joint press meet.

"President Trump's statement was extraordinary and no one can deny its importance which he made before the supporters of India's ruling party," Qureshi said.

In his speech, the U.S. head of state acknowledged Pakistan's efforts against terrorism, saying that his administration was working with Pakistan in a "very positive way".

"Thanks to these efforts, we are beginning to see scientific progress with Pakistan. And we are hopeful for reducing tensions, greater stability of the future of harmony, for all of the nations of South Asia," he said. "Our relationship with Pakistan is a very good one."

Referring to the continuing protests in Indian capital New Delhi, where at least seven people had died since yesterday, the Pakistan minister said Islamabad had already conveyed its concern over the controversial citizenship law, which has created resentment among the Indian masses.

"President Trump said that he wants peace and stability in the region, which is only possible after the resolution of the Kashmir issue," Qureshi said.

He added that New Delhi had further complicated the long-standing dispute after scrapping its special status last year.

"I hope President Trump would discuss the situation in Kashmir with Modi," he was quoted as saying.