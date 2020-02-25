Share:

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the US President Donald Trump did not utter a single word against the Muslim genocide and controversial citizenship act during his visit to India which was matter of grave concern.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Sirajul Haq said that the American President’s silence on minorities’ persecution in India and worst human rights violation in held Jammu and Kashmir exposed the so-called claims of the US that it was a defender of rights champion in the world.

He warned Islamabad against Trump offer of mediation on Kashmir, saying it was a trap for Pakistan and Kashmiris. He reiterated the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the resolutions of the UN granting right to self determination to the people of Kashmir.

The JI chief regretted the PTI government failed to develop a strong foreign policy and fight the case of the people of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the leaders of JI have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of JI senior leader and former Mayor Karachi Naimatullah Khan Advocate.

Ameer JI Senator Sirajul Haq, Secretary General Ameerul Azim, deputy chiefs Liaqat Baloch, Dr Farid Paracha and others shared condolence with the family of late Naimatullah and prayed may his soul rest in peace.

“Naimatullah Khan’s services for Islam and Pakistan will always be remembered. His death brought great loss to the nation,” said JI chief Sirajul Haq.

Ameerul Azim said late Naimatullah Khan was gifted personality who served on key posts but passed a very simple life. Khan, he said, was an asset for the JI and Karachi.

Paying tribute to the religious and nationalistic service of former Mayor Karachi, Liaqat Baloch said his work will always be remembered.