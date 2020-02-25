Share:

Mr. President Donald Trump, Excellency, welcome to our region. I wish you had considered first to come to Pakistan which has sacrificed 70,000 lives for your war on terror but you chose to visit Indian Gujarat where PM Modi committed genocide of a 1000 Muslims and the crime scene reminds of the genocide and crime against humanity which happened back in 2001.

Mr. President, it is the same city where 250 women were gang raped by BJP workers and RSS, later the woman were burnt alive. Is it PM Modi’s guilt which has manipulated you Mr. President to be around this city of genocide and mass graves in this city? He has made a smart move by attempting to get out of his international title of Butcher of Gujrat and he will boast that President of USA is present at his place of guilt for his support, which is the head of the country which listed him among the top 10 extremists.

PM Narendra Modi you cannot block the cries of the victim families whose women were raped whereas pregnant women were burnet live. Let the cries of victim families reach to the ears of President Donald Trump. It was inappropriate to bring the President to your place of genocide.

Mr. President you have arrived India at time when the violation of human rights in India are at its peak and Muslims are suffering in the hands of RSS extremists which are ruling through RSS’s life time member PM Modi.

This is the country of PM Modi where there is no value for human life and no respect for humanity.

Mr. president, it is the same country whose Prime Minister; Narendra Modi was declared in the recent past by America as one of the top ten extremists in the world after he earned the title of Butcher of Gujrat.

USA had banned his entry into the United States of America in 2005 under the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA) provision of US Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).

It is only a soft reminder for the people of USA that it was Pakistan who fought war on terror with USA and not India rather it supported “shoe bomber” who was set to have terrorist attack in USA.

Mr. President, USA historian will write one day as to how Pakistan sacrificed over 70,000 innocent people and officers and army men for your war whereas PM Modi having done nothing in this war on terror is the darling of USA.

Mr. President, Pak nation wants to know about the criteria of America for friendship and they expect your special attention and expect you to kindly maintain balanced relations with both India & Pakistan.

We are the one who have been always omnipresent when USA required help from Pakistan and we do feel why we have been ignored by not giving us chance to host you Mr. President. We despite our all sacrifices are still treated as suspects and there is always a call for us to do more whereas PM Modi has emerged as the darling of USA in comparison with Pakistan’s unparalleled sacrifices and he is not worried of any pressure of doing more as when he does help or perform for USA.

We Pakistanis are forced to think that India is probably doing better by doing absolutely nothing whereas we suffer because of our ever ready support and help for USA.

Pakistan has always tried its best to help USA but USA in turn has always treated us as supervisors with discriminatory treatment.

The treatment of USA to Pakistan is not acceptable by the people of Pakistan by any standards as when it comes to sacrifices of both life & properties but when comes to giving out rewards then it is always India which is already declared favorite nation by USA. Pakistan has a question; Why Mr. President?

Mr. President Donald Trump! Do I need to remind you what India has done in Kashmir by scraping the Article 370 and to his own Indian Muslim nationals by announcing Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Registration of Citizen (NRC), which are discriminatory laws and against the interfaith harmony and UN Charter of human rights? The extremism is in full swing in India and particularly Muslims are the target of extremism of Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the authentic reports of Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) dated 14th June, 2018 and 8th July, 2019, so far more than 94,000 Kashmiris have been killed, 7,000 persons have been killed in Indian custody, 22,000 women have been widowed, 105,000 children have been orphaned and 10,000 women have been raped and molested by Indian military and paramilitary troops, more than 8,000 people have gone missing in enforced disappearances by Indian forces

We Pakistani and Kashmiris are grateful to you for your kind initiative to have offered your mediation that has been turned down by PM MODI which seemed like a conceited attitude by him.

It was really surprising to see how undiplomatically he negated your statement that you were offered by PM Modi to play a role of mediation on Kashmir issue.

It was highly undiplomatic denial contemptuous undesirable misconduct on the part of PM Modi which is outright insult for you and your nation.

One cannot expect anything positive from the Indian prime minister due to his war hysteria which I have elaborated in my book “Modi’s War Doctrine; Indian Anti-Pakistan Syndrome.”

Mr. President! You need to know that these two nuclear states are sitting on volcano because this issue of Kashmir which might spark war any time in this region can also drag the whole world into world war 111 which I am sure neither American people, nor you as president of USA would like to happen.

We still welcome you into this region and I appeal to you on behalf of my nation and ever suffering oppressed Kashmiris to press upon PM Modi to act on the following without further loss of time for the sake of regional peace.

1. It is 203rd day of Curfew in IH Kashmir and Kashmiris are facing hardships and the killing of Kashmiris are continuing nonstop. Kindly ask PM Modi to lift the Curfew immediately.

2. Please ask PM Modi to announce a date for the right of self-determination as per the Resolution No.47 of UNSC, adopted on 21 April 1948, which has been violated by Modi’s Government after it abrogated the special status of Kashmir under Article 370 and Article 35A.

3. Kindly ensure that the old status of Kashmir is restored and brutalities against Kashmiris by Indian Military are put to end.

4. Press upon to with draw the discriminatory laws; CAA & NRC as the oppressed Muslim of India are looking for your intervention.

5. Convince Modi to accept your kind offer of mediation in resolving Kashmir issue with Pakistan.

The oppressed Kashmiris are actually looking towards to you for justice

This region is of the view that he has invited you Mr. President to cover his odd actions in India and to hide brutalities in Kashmir.

Mr. President, kindly consider geting relief to Kashmiris who are under curfew and facing adverse miseries.

We are looking forward to your intervention Mr. President to get justice to oppressed Kashmiris.

These are my personal views and do not necessarily represent the views of my party.