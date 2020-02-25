Share:

Lahore - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has hoped that United States President Donald Trump will take up Kashmir issue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit and play vital role to bring an end to the atrocities being committed against Muslims in occupied Kashmir as well as India.

Talking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) General Secretary Amir Kiyani during a meeting here at the Governor’s House on Monday, Sarwar said Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the Kashmir issue globally as a true ambassador of Kashmiri people.

He added that Imran Khan had brought Kashmir issue out of the closets to the UN Security Council, European Parliament and rest of the global forums. He further said that international media is highlighting Indian terrorism in occupied Kashmir and all peace-loving people are talking about Kashmir issue due to successful diplomatic efforts of the PTI government. While talking to a delegation of lawyers later, he said that the government believes in rule of law and transparency in all matters and the PTI government is strengthening all the institutions, including judiciary, for dispensation of justice without any hurdle.

The governor said lawyers’ community has an eminent role in maintaining supremacy of law and the government is fulfilling its responsibilities regarding provision of speedy and inexpensive justice. He added that the federal and Punjab governments are taking measures to solve problems being faced by lawyers. “We believe in strong institutions and transparency. The government is ensuring protection of lives and properties of minorities, including Sikhs, as they all are enjoying unprecedented freedom in the country,” said Sarwar. The governor concluded that effective measures are being taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to handle the challenges being faced by the country.