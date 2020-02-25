Share:

The U.K. took steps Monday in parliament to make membership in two right-wing terrorist groups illegal.

In a statement, the government said it will proscribe Sonnenkrieg Division (SKD) as well as System Resistance Network, an alias of the already banned right-wing group National Action.

"As part of the order to proscribe SKD, the entry for Partiya Karkeren Kurdistani (the Kurdistan Worker’s Party or PKK) will be amended to include Teyre Azadiye Kurdistan (TAK) and Hezen Parastina Gel (HPG) as aliases," it said.

Home Secretary Priti Patel emphasized that recent attacks in Germany have highlighted the threat of violent extremism.

"We are working to keep the public safe by increasing funding for counter-terror police and strengthening the law to keep terrorists locked up for longer.

"By proscribing these groups, we are making it much harder for them to spread their hateful rhetoric," she said.

The decision followed a meeting of the Proscription Review Group, which brings together representatives from the police and other partners to assess the risk posed by groups who may be considered for proscription.

"Proscription renders membership of a group illegal in the U.K. Anyone found to be a member of or offering support to the groups could now face up to 10 years behind bars," the statement said.

"The PKK has long been considered to be involved in terrorism, and these orders will prevent individuals circumventing efforts to counter its activity," it added.