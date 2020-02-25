Share:

The UN and the international community have a responsibility in war-torn Libya, Libya's internationally recognized government told the Human Right Council in Geneva on Monday.

"We would like to remind the United Nations and the international community of their responsibilities in regards to Libya," Fayez al-Sarraj, the head of Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), told the council.

"The Libyan people aspire to a civic state that respects human rights, and that begins with the right to life,” he said.

Al-Sarraj called the war waged by the forces of eastern Libyan-based warlord Khalifa Haftar a "proxy war."

He said the "aggressor" in Libya is seeking “to overthrow the legitimacy of the state and those who defend it."

"Children have lost their right to education due to shelling," said al-Sarraj, adding that those who provide for the attackers and fund them must be held accountable.

"Children have been orphaned by the aggression perpetrated by the war criminal Haftar," he said.