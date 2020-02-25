Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - The district administration of Lakki Marwat has banned use of tinted glasses in vehicles and transportation of building material without cov­ering it with tarpaulin sheet.

An official said that DC Abdul Haseeb had received complaints about transportation of building materi­al in vehicles from one place to other without prop­erly covering it.

“Without using covering sheets the building ma­terial including sand, crush stones and gravels fall from vehicles on roads,” he maintained. He said that the deputy commissioner exercising powers conferred upon him under section 144 CrPC im­posed a complete ban on use of tinted glasses in vehicles and carry construction material without using cover sheets.

The official said that ban would come into force with immediate effect and would remain enforced till further orders, adding that the vio­lators will face punishment under relevant sec­tion of law.