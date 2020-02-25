Share:

MULTAN-Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) on Monday launched “Clean Multan Plan” in the wake of Pakistan Super League (PSL) events. Special cleanliness teams have been constituted and deputed at entrance of city and specified routes leading to the stadium here.

Around 200 sanitary workers, equipped with heavy machinery including mechanical sweepers, dumpers, loaders and tractor-trolleys have been deputed at these routes. Cleanliness work from Abdali Road to Double Phattak, Chowk Naag Shah to Vehari Chowk, Vehari Chowk to Stadium, Abdali Road to Chungi No-9 is in progress with rapid pace. Similarly, as many as 50 workers would discharge their duties in the stadium so as to maintain its cleanliness till conclusion of all matches of Pakistan Super League in Multan.

Managing Director Nasir Shehzad Dogar in a statement vowed to provide a fine clean Multan to all its visitors. He has said that every inch of city would be cleaned. He stated that MWMC workers were working with dedication to make the city more attractive for foreign players too.

Chemical, industrial units closed for PSL

District administration has closed all chemical and industrial units at Vehari Road and adjacent areas of Multan Cricket Stadium in connection with Pakistan Super League matches.

The Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed along with officers of environment, industries and WASA officers visited chemical and industrial units at Vehari Road on Monday morning.

The AC said that these units were being closed temporarily to prevent environmental pollution during PSL matches. She said that these units had also been closed in the past during cricket matches in the city. She said that these units were not only creating environmental pollution but also disturbing sewerage system.

She directed officers concerned to issue closing certificates to these chemical and industrial units and warned that stern action would be taken against owners over violations.

The AC City Abida Fareed maintained that district administration striving hard to ensure best arrangements during PSL matches and to provide pollution free environment to players and citizens.