ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Chinese Authorities on Monday reiterated their commitment to take the multibillion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects ahead to next phases stating that Coronavirus is not going to affect the pace of work on corridor Projects.

The projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor will not be affected by the temporary challenge posed by Coronavirus, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Energy Week organized by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) here.

The Chinese envoy said that despite the challenge posed by coronavirus, China is determined to take forward the multi billion dollars CPEC projects.

Yao Jing, lauded the overall structural reforms taking place in the power sector and assured the continued cooperation of China with Pakistan in energy, agriculture, science and technology sectors. He assured that the CPEC funded energy projects would be completed on time.

The Ambassador said the next stage of the CPEC will focus cooperation in diverse sectors including industrial, agriculture, science and technology and renewable energy and hydro power.

He was confident that this will give a new momentum to the future development of Pakistan’s economy.

The Chinese envoy while appreciating the structural reforms being introduced by the incumbent PTI government, the energy sector of Pakistan is undergoing transformation which is focused on providing affordable and reliable energy. He assured that the Chinese government and investors will fully cooperate with Pakistan in this endeavor.

The Chairman CPEC Authority, Lt. Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa in his address said that that CPEC is a reality and we will take it forward to next phases. He informed that the Phase-I of the project is completed, Phase-II is in progress whereas the approval for the Phase-III is in pipeline. He said that majority of energy projects started during first phase of CPEC have been completed.

The Chairman CPEC Authority,appreciated the role and keen interest of NEPRA in effective handling of the CPEC Energy projects. Asim Bajwa said that Coronavirus will not affect the pace of work on CPEC projects and the corridor schemes will be completed on time, he added. He said that the first phase of CPEC has been completed and the next phase of the corridor is in progress.

In Phase-II the focus on the promotion of industrial, agriculture and science and technology sectors, he said.

He said that they are taking various measures to fully utilise the benefits of Thar coal for cheap energy production.

“We are not talking about coal gasification but talking about coal to liquid conversion, we are talking about transportation of coal outside of Thar for blending with other coal projects for affordable electricity generation, ” said DG CPEC.

The effects of the CPEC projects will start to come by mid 2020, Chairman CPEC authority said.

He said that work is moving fast on the Western Route of CPEC.

He said that work on Hyderabad Sukkur Motorway will be started soon which will reduce the travelling time from Karachi to Peshawar by half due to road.