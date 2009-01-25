MOHMAND AGENCY - The security forces on Saturday demolished at least 100 houses and five shops here in different areas and arrested three suspected persons during search operation. According to details, almost 100 houses and five shops were demolished in Wali Koorona and Mamad Gat areas respectively. Three persons including two women sustained injuries when the suspected hideouts of militants were being demolished. The houses of two tribesmen Malak Swati Khan and Zahir Shah Garbaz were also set on fire. Meanwhile, five security personnel got injured in a road mishap at Tehsil Safi, while three persons, including two women, sustained injuries during the operation.