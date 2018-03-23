At least seven persons including two women and a minor girl were killed when roof of a dilapidated house caved in after gas cylinder blast here in Peshawar Tuesday night.

According to details, roof of a dilapidated, mud and stone made house owned by Nazar Muhammad, located in Namakmandi area of Peshawar suddenly came down at late night due to bursting of a gas cylinder.

The family members sleeping in house were buried under the rubble and seven people including a woman and a minor girl died in the incident. The neighbours and relatives of the victim family on self assistance basis dug out the bodies and shifted them to hospital for postmortem.

The deceased were identified as Nazar Muhammad, his wife, son Waqas, three daughters Aiman, Asia and Natasha and a neighbour woman who died due to intensity of the blast.

Rescue sources said that house was in poor condition and needed repair but due to financial problems the owner was not able to repair or reconstruct it.