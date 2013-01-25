Mystery still shrouds the circumstances under which National Accountability Bureau (Nab) investigator Kamran Faisal lost his life. While the deceased’s close relatives believe it was murder, the police and Nab officials view it a simple case of suicide. There are grave reservations about the autopsy report and the conduct of doctors carrying out postmortem. Showing serious concern over the manner the case has been handled and doubts of Karam’s kith and kin, the Supreme Court has gone for sorting it out and constituted a bench for the purpose.

During the proceedings of the Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday, hot words were exchanged between the Nab Prosecutor General and the judges. The Nab’s request for suspending the implementation of the Rental Power Projects verdict was rejected by the Chief Justice who insisted that the verdict be implemented in letter and in spirit. The Nab chief Admiral Fasih Bokhari was of the view that whenever a high profile person was involved, the investigating officers came under tremendous pressure. The case under hearing, he termed, a routine matter. However, in this case, the Prime Minister is involved along with 15 other high office holders. The need of the hour is that justice is done without fear or favour. If the death of Kamran Faisal turns out to be a murder, the culprits must be brought to book.