LAHORE - Fareed Ahmad ran through Pakistan Under-19s' batting to finish with figures of 7 for 21 as Afghanistan Under-19s won the third and final one-dayer at the Gaddafi Stadium by 214 runs. Having scored 266 for 5 in their 45 overs thanks to a century from Hashmatullah Shaidi, Afghanistan bowled Pakistan out for 52.

Left-arm seamer Fareed struck three times in his first over to dismiss Sami Aslam, Mohammad Umair and Imam-ul-Haq, getting all of them caught behind. Pakistan, at that stage, were 3 for 2. Fareed went wicketless in his second over, but left Pakistan in complete disarray with two wickets each in his third and fourth overs.

Left-arm spinner Sharafuddin Ashraf came on and dashed Fareed's hopes of a ten-for, trapping Karamat Ali lbw in the 11th over to have Pakistan 22 for 8. Fareed then bowled one more over before Afghanistan captain Nasir Ahmadzai took him out of the attack. The ninth-wicket pair of Ameer Hamza and Salman Saeed then put on 22, the highest partnership of Pakistan's innings, before left-arm spinner Zia-ur-Rehman had Hamza lbw for 13.

Pakistan's last-wicket pair ensured their team would not fall short of 50, but that was to be their only consolation, as Zia bowled Salman for 12 to wrap up the innings in 17.5 overs. Sent in to bat, Afghanistan made a strong start, with Usman Ghani and Ihsanullah putting on 77 for the first wicket in 13.1 overs. Pakistan dismissed both openers within 20 runs of each other, before Shaidi and Younas Ahmadzai added 70 for the third wicket. Shaidi then shared stands of 64 with captain Nasir Ahmadzai and 35 off 16 balls with Ashraf, who was out off the last ball of Afghanistan's innings. Shaidi finished on an unbeaten 100 off 85 balls, with eight fours and four sixes. Pakistan, who had won the first two one-dayers, took the series 2-1.

BRIEF SCORES: Afghanistan Under-19s 266 for 5 (Shaidi 100*, Ghani 52) beat Pakistan Under-19s 52 (Fareed 7-21) by 214 runs.