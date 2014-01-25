ISLAMABAD



Ministry of Water and Power has decided to grant direct contract for projects pertain to power generation and transmission line networks without following international competitive bidding and tendering procedure while some international firms have expressed willingness to invest $25 billion in the power sector.

As investors are shy of the procedural nitty-gritties and do not want to enter into the practice of lengthy, non-transparent, inefficient and defective system of bidding, evaluation and award, so water and power ministry ostensibly in its effort to control ongoing power crisis has so far decided to grant direct contract for initiating various projects of power generation and transmission line networks with the assistance of international firms, a senior official at power ministry said.

Official sources in power ministry said that various international firms have requested the power ministry to initiate power generation and transmission line networks projects without following PPRA rules. These firms have also expressed willingness and ready preparedness to invest $25b for these power projects. More, this is a good solution to ensure non-interference by the government and transparency, they added.

The sources also said that federal minister for water and power Khawaja Muhammad Asif has approved this strategy of setting aside PPRA rules to attract international investors for power projects. However, approval to this scheme would be sought from the federal cabinet for the implementation of this law and proposed framework.

According to a summary of ministry of water & power and a draft of frame work available with The Nation, “In order to address the issue and to expedite implementation of new projects of power generation and High Voltage Transmission Network a framework has been drafted. The frame work mainly draws its strength from the provision of Rule 42 C (vi) of PPRA rule 2004 which enables the public sector to enter into “Direct Contracting”. The prices for such contracting are determined/ decided by the Government or by its authorised body. Currently, the role of Government’s authorised body is being played by Nepra whose determination would be binding on the sponsor to execute the project. 42 C (vi) Direct contracting.- “when the price of goods, services or works is fixed by the Government or any other authority, agency or body duly authorised by the Government, on its behalf”. This will also ensure transparency as the capita cost will generally be inconformity with Nepra guidelines. The draft was informally discussed with some of investors who showed their willingness to agree to the terms & conditions of the framework. Things would get geared up and idea of fast track implementation of projects to be materialised.

For about last one decade, Pakistan has continually been facing increasing shortfall of energy especially in the form of electric power due to innumerable reasons. Load shedding has become an unavoidable phenomenon. The widening gap between demand and supply has not only led to raise the discomfort level but also has hit the economy of the country badly. There is no denying the fact that lot of interest has been and being shown by leading international companies and investors to take up projects in the power sector. Frame work to attract foreign investment in power sector projects through direct contracting is consisted on eighteen articles. Following most important articles are:

The proposal covering all financial and technical details of the project with all background calculations, designs and estimates will be submitted for initial review and clearance by the Ministry of Water & Power. The so cleared proposal shall be submitted to Nepra for its final evaluation and approval. Based on the approval of Nepra, MOWP will proceed for award of work to concerned company.

According to article eight, interested company shall finance at least 85pc of the total cost of the project on agreeable terms & conditions by the Ministry of Water & Power. The Government of Pakistan shall meet 15pc of the total cost.

The GOP will be responsible for arranging sovereign guaranty to the financier agency as a tool to provide security to the financing facility.

The interested party shall, within seven days of entry into force of this frame work, will furnish a Bank Guarantee of $1000/MW in favour of MOWP as a guarantee for undertaking the activities in accordance with the frame work.

In the event the company fails, defaults or delays to achieve the timelines, milestones, the MOWP shall be entitled to encash the bank guarantee in its favour.

Any modifications or amendments to the frame work shall be effected with the mutual agreement of the parties.