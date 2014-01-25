APP

MULTAN-Big shopping malls and busy commercial markets operating without sufficient parking spaces have left most of the city roads clogged with parked vehicles and becoming a major source of public nuisance in different parts of the city.

Although the on-going crackdown launched by the administration resulted in removal of encroachment from two chronic troubled points including Circular Road and Shujabad Road and has enabled car/bike riders enjoy some degree of ease. However, no one knows for how long the situation would persist, said Khalil Ahmad Khan, a senior citizen. District Officer Planning and Commercialization Chaudhry Ashraf said that under the existing by-laws parking space for a vehicle was mandatory for every 1,000 square feet covered area of any commercial building. And, 16 per cent of it should be allocated for bikes.

He said that civic bodies like TMAs were duty bound to ensure strict adherence to by-laws.

On the other hand, DSP City Traffic (Headquarters) Jalil Imran admitted the severity of the issue and added that department had brought it into the notice of TMAs and the DCO.

TMA Bosan Town official Malik Arshad Hussain said that the TMA was strictly following rules on maintaining parking lots under prescribed by-laws of the district government.

He, however, termed it as unrealistic when people were asked to spare 20 feet for parking in case of only 25 or 30 square feet area available for construction. He suggested amendments to by-laws while assessing the limitations of people realistically. An official said that the matter pertaining to making amendments in building by laws was discussed in a meeting the other day.