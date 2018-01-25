DAVOS - US President Donald Trump's much-anticipated speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) is unlikely to do anything to improve bilateral relations with Islamabad, Pakistan's foreign minister told CNBC on Wednesday.

Speaking at WEF in Davos, Khawaja Muhammad Asif said: "Frankly speaking, we are a bit apprehensive from what we have been hearing from over the past one year (and) we don't expect any radical departure from what he has been saying."

The US president is due to arrive in Davos this week, as the Swiss Alpine town hosts the annual meeting of global business and political leaders. Trump is scheduled to deliver a speech to WEF attendees Friday.

Asif said he hoped the US and the South Asian nation could soon focus on their bilateral relationship once again, rather than just ‘through the prism of Afghanistan’. "The whole relationship should not hinge on just one problem in our region," he added.

When asked whether he was concerned diplomatic ties between Washington and Islamabad had reached an irrevocable conclusion, Asif replied: "It is repairable, there is absolutely no doubt about it."

PAKISTAN WILL NOT BE

PRESSURED BY US

Pakistan creates own nuclear policy independently and will neither develop nor change it on the orders of the United States, Khawaja Asif told newsmen Tuesday night in Davos.

The minister said that Pakistan reserves the right to its defence and will not be "influenced" by the US.

It has neither bowed down to pressure from the US in the past nor does it intend to do now, Asif added, referring to the country's strategic policies.

Asif's comments come amid tensions between the United States and Pakistan, which have only marginally subsided since Donald Trump's tirade against Pakistan prompted a strong response from the latter.

Khawaja Asif said World Economic Forum provides a good opportunity for Pakistan to interact with the world leaders and global economic experts.

He said that rapidly developing Pakistan has been enlisted among the emerging economies of the world.