ISLAMABAD - A delegation of Russian Federation on Wednesday invited Pakistani business community to participate in the Expo 2025 that will be held in the Ekaterinburg city of Russia.

A delegation of Russian Federation, led by Alexander G Visokinskiy, deputy governor of the Sverdlovsk Region, made the offer during visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Ekaterinburg is the geographical centre of the Russian Federation and the capital of the Urals, one of the largest commercial, scientific and industrial cosmopolitan centres. Ekateringburg has well developed infrastructure, modern transport system, technoparks and other facilities.

Alexander G Visokinskiy said that Russia never hosted an expo before and for the first time, it was going to organise World Expo 2025 designed as a Smart City that would live on after the event. He said more than 140 countries will participate in the expo that would be the largest international event covering an area of 555 hectares. He said the expo would provide a good platform for demonstration of technical, technological, industrial, cultural and social achievements. He said the event would provide Pakistani business community a good opportunity to demonstrate their good quality products and enhance their business prospect. They would also be able to hold business negotiations and strengthen cooperation with international participants. Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Amir Waheed, president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said that Pakistan and Russia enjoyed good relations, but given the size of the economies of both countries, their bilateral trade of less than $500 million was not encouraging. He said both countries were doing trade in limited items and they should focus on diversification of trade to achieve mutually beneficial results.

He said Russia has good expertise in energy, engineering and other sectors and it could help Pakistan in many fields of economy. He said both countries have also good potential to develop strong defense cooperation. He said Pakistan could provide Russia better market access to South Asia, Middle East, Africa and other countries. Similarly, Pakistan could achieve better market access to Central Asia through Russia. Thus, their close cooperation would be mutually benefit for them.

He said CPEC has created great prospects for business and investment in Pakistan and Russian investors should visit Pakistan to explore joint ventures and investment in CPEC. They could invest in Pakistan’s oil & gas, minerals and other sectors as well. He said both countries should encourage frequent exchange of trade delegations and organise exhibitions on reciprocal basis that would help in further improving bilateral trade and economic relations.

Muhammad Naveed, senior vice president of ICCI, thanked the delegation of Russian Federation for visiting ICCI and assured that ICCI would explore possibilities of participating in the Expo 2025. Yury M. Kozlov, trade representative of the Russian Federation in Pakistan, also spoke at the occasion and stressed that both countries should make efforts for enhanced cooperation in trade, economic and other fields.