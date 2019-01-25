Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani Documentary Film “Indus Blues” directed by filmmaker Jawad Sharif has won the “Best Documentary Feature” and “Best Cinematography” awards in the Feature Documentary categories at the 11th Jaipur International Film Festival.

“Indus Blues” is unique for raising awareness about the disappearing folk musical instruments in Pakistan as well as about the plight of folk and classical musicians and craftsmen. The film was of particular interest to the audiences of this festival in Rajasthan because of the rich cultural connection it made with the people of the Indian state. The film features two vocal performances with their roots connected to the Merwari culture featuring Mai Dhai and Krishan Laal Bheel, said film maker, Jawad Sharif while talking to APP here Thursday.

India’s premier International film festival, Jaipur International Film Festival was held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, from January 18 to 22 this month. This year, the festival has attracted more than 1,800 submissions from 89 countries around the world.

Indus Blues has particularly been noted for its breathtaking cinematography by Asmat Bashir, aided by stunning aerial visuals by Muhammad Qadeer. Director and Producer Jawad Sharif expressed his satisfaction while announcing the award. “Words can’t describe my emotions at the moment for winning two big awards at Jaipur International Film Festival. The team Indus Blues deserves appreciation for making it happen. Love across borders.” Jawad also thanked the festival and its audiences for appreciating the film that goes to show that both the countries are bonded with inseparable cultural ties.

Indus Blues has continued its brilliant award run after receiving the Gold Award at the prestigious Spotlight Documentary Awards Festival and Best Documentary Feature at Top Indie Film Awards festival.

Earlier the film had won the Grand Jury Prize in the Crystal Awards category at Guam International Film Festival in the United States. The film is a co-production of Foundation of Arts, Culture, and Education and Bipolar Films.

Foundation of Arts, Culture and Education is a platform that encourages artists and artisans to create relevant and socially viable works in their communities, while providing avenues to engage and connect with wider audiences and build revenue streams.

Bipolar Films is a film production company based in Islamabad that produces narrative and documentary films as well as commercial and branded content. The seasoned team at Bipolar Films encourages the madness often necessary for the creative process and encourages pushing the boundaries of creative expression.