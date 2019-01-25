Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has transferred 10 senior and junior police officers and assigned them new tasks.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division here on Thursday, Inkasar Khan Afghan, a BS-20 officer of Police Service, presently serving in Intelligence Bureau, was transferred and his services were placed at the disposal of Interior Division for further posting in Federal Investigation Agency with immediate effect and until further orders.

Nasir Mahmood Satti, a BS-20 officer of Police Service, who was waiting for positing in Establishment Division, was transferred and his services were placed at the disposal of Interior Division for further positing in FIA with immediate effect.

Shakeel Ahmed Durrani, a grade-20 officer of the PSP, presently serving in FIA, was transferred and his services were placed at the disposal of Intelligence Bureau, with immediate effect and until further orders. Babar Bakht Qureshi, a garde-20 officer of PAS, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division, was transferred and his services were placed at the disposal of Interior Division for further posting in FIA with immediate effect and until further order.

Wisal Fakkhar Sulat, a grade-20 officer of the PSP, presently serving under government of Punjab, was transferred and his services were placed at the disposal of Interior Division for further postings in FIA.

Flight Lt (R) Imran Yaqoob, a garde-19 officer of the PSP, presently waiting for positing in Establishment Division, was transferred and his services were placed at the disposal of Interior Division for further postings in FIA.

Zafar Iqbal Malik, a BS-18 officer of PSP, presently serving under government of Sindh, was transferred and his services were placed at the disposal of Ministry of Communication for further posting in National Highways and Motorway Police. Tanveer Hussain, a grade-18 officer of the PSP, presently serving under government of Sindh, was transferred and his services were placed at the disposal of Ministry of Communication for further posting in NH&MP.

Muhammad Ilyas, a grade-19 (acting charge) officer of PSP, presently serving in National Police Academy under Interior Division, was transferred and his services were placed at disposal of Intelligence Bureau and Asif Amin Awan, a garde-18 officer of the PSP, presently serving under government of Punjab, was transferred and his services were placed at the disposal of Ministry of Communication for further posting in NH&MP.