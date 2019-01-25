Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Seed Corporation Managing Director (MD) Wahid Akhtar Ansari has claimed that corporation has made a record by selling the whole stock of wheat seeds.

“Our top priority is provision of seeds to farmers at low cost and the corporation is taking every step in this regard under patronage of Punjab Minster Nauman Langrial,” he said.

He expressed these views while talking to various representatives of farmers. The farmers’ trust in the Punjab Seed Corporation is in fact their trust in the government, he said. He said that in the days to come, the Punjab government would sell the seeds of all the crops across Punjab province.

He said a stern action would be taken against those dealers who found selling substandard seeds.