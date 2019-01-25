Share:

LAHORE - District administration continued anti-encroachment operation on Thursday and demolished 21 shops built illegally on pathways in Shah Alam Market. The assistant commissioner led the operation.

Meanwhile, the district administration adopted measures to make bidding process transparent at fruits and vegetables market. ADCG Touqeer Haider Kazmi reviewed all the necessary arrangements to bring reforms in Fruit and Vegetables Market. It was informed that cleanliness measures have been adopted while encroachments have been removed. Appointments of price control magistrates have also been made. In previous meeting it was directed to transfer all policemen posted at fruit and vegetable market while lower staff appointed at fruit and vegetable market would be transferred within two days.

Open court: Deputy Commissioner Lahore Saleha Saeed will hold open court at DC Office from 3pm to 5pm. DC along with Assistant Commissioners will order on the spot to solve the applications of the citizens.